Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. Novanta has a 52 week low of $112.39 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.83.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Novanta worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

