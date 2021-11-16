Short Interest in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Decreases By 80.9%

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the October 14th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 883,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 184,275 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSAA opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

