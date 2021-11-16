Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Rating Increased to Buy at New Street Research

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. New Street Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s previous close.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.