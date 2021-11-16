Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on POSH. Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -12.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $55,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

