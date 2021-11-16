Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $618.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Resources Connection stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Resources Connection worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

RGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

