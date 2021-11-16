Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:WWH opened at GBX 3,735.10 ($48.80) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,691.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,719.76. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 3,456 ($45.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,965 ($51.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
About Worldwide Healthcare Trust
