Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:WWH opened at GBX 3,735.10 ($48.80) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,691.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,719.76. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 3,456 ($45.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,965 ($51.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

About Worldwide Healthcare Trust

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

