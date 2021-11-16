National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4728 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45.

National Australia Bank stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

