SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $348.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.35 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.05.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,297 shares of company stock valued at $75,706,273. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.27.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

