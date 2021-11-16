SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.
SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.
Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $348.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.35 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.05.
In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,297 shares of company stock valued at $75,706,273. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.27.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.