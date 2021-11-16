1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,550 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 62.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE BEPC opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

