Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $780,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.41% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:IBTJ opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

