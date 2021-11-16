1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $494,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,958. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -162.45 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $131.18.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

