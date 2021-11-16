1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $164,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 365.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.21.

Baidu stock opened at $168.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average is $173.28. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

