Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Deltashares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deltashares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRM) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Deltashares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Deltashares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. Deltashares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $62.81.

