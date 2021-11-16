Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,424 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

VRIG opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

