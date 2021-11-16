Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

