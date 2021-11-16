Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,477 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPSC. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.67. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

