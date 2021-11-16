Walleye Capital LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGTI opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.