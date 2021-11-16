Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,925 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,732 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after acquiring an additional 834,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $520,203.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

