UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BRP worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BRP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

DOOO stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.72. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.04%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

