Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $255,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,484 shares of company stock worth $2,162,756. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

