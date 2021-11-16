First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.58 Million Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 98.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 904,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 77,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 262,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JELD opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,914,040 shares of company stock valued at $425,008,874. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

