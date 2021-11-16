16,481 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TME. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after buying an additional 4,473,850 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,788,000 after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,695,000 after buying an additional 4,129,059 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,571,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,667,000 after buying an additional 3,436,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.
TME stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25.
TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
