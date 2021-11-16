16,481 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TME. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after buying an additional 4,473,850 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,788,000 after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,695,000 after buying an additional 4,129,059 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,571,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,667,000 after buying an additional 3,436,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

TME stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

