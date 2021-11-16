Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,998 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $51,128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 568.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

BLDR opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

