Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 88 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $266.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $130.88 and a 12 month high of $273.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.07.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

