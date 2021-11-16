iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

