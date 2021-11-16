Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1,214.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,015 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 43,927 shares of company stock worth $2,660,262. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

