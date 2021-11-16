1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $8,149,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 423,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 372.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 136.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $67.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

