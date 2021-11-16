Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

