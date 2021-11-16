18,520 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 261,986 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 329,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000.

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $22.41.

