Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.58 and a one year high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.