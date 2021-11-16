Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 202 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APD opened at $303.80 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

