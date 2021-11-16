IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.96 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

NYSE:NUE opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.14. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.