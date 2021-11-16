Genesis Vision Trading 19.1% Lower This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $78,330.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.00214933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

