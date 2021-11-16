Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TALK has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Italk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.87.

OTCMKTS TALK opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Italk has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Italk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth $93,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

