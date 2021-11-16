Robert W. Baird Boosts RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $52.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $682.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.66. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $64.13.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,925,000. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,300,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,237,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

