Contrasting BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY) & Its Competitors

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS: BESIY) is one of 157 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BE Semiconductor Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BE Semiconductor Industries pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 46.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. BE Semiconductor Industries is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

58.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BE Semiconductor Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 2 1 0 2.33 BE Semiconductor Industries Competitors 2193 8749 16208 662 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 4.13%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 37.80% 62.90% 27.87% BE Semiconductor Industries Competitors -12.46% 3.34% 2.73%

Volatility & Risk

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $495.29 million $151.10 million 23.39 BE Semiconductor Industries Competitors $3.35 billion $580.05 million -5.57

BE Semiconductor Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries. BE Semiconductor Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries competitors beat BE Semiconductor Industries on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty. The company was founded in May 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

