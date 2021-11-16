Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Traeger stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,055,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

