Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.39%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 in the last three months. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Warner Music Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Warner Music Group worth $42,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.