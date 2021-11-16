IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,448 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

IGSB stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

