Colony Group LLC Buys Shares of 515 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 105.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 104,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,507,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 17.0% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Generac by 104,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $434.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.34.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

