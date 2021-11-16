Colony Group LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE INFY opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.