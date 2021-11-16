Colony Group LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $45,328,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $40,016,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX opened at $172.45 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,249 shares of company stock valued at $42,352,517. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

