Colony Group LLC Buys 7,400 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after buying an additional 204,574 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

RIDE stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.