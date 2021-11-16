Colony Group LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $588,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 64.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 12.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 145,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

