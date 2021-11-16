Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,871 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

NYSE:LNC opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

