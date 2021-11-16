Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Lessened by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 40.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 155,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 49.4% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $146.60 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

