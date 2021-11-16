Colony Group LLC Invests $290,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in International Paper by 1.0% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in International Paper by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of IP opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. International Paper has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

