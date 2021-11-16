Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,076 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Stratim Cloud Acquisition were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCAQU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get Stratim Cloud Acquisition alerts:

SCAQU stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.