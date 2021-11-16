Colony Group LLC Increases Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

