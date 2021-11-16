Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $85.40 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 531,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,399,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.02% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC opened at $184.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average of $165.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,170. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

